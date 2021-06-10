Overview of Dr. Felipe Del Valle, MD

Dr. Felipe Del Valle, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Miami Cancer Institute and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Del Valle works at Felipe Del Valle MD FACP Miami, Fl in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Dyslipidemia and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.