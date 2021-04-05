Overview of Dr. Felipe Gracias, MD

Dr. Felipe Gracias, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Gracias works at Duly Health And Care in Tinley Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Lipomas and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.