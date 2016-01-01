Overview of Dr. Felipe Navas, MD

Dr. Felipe Navas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD EL BOSQUE / ESCUELA COLOMBIANA DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Navas works at Professional Vision Care PC in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.