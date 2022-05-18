Overview of Dr. Felipe Ortiz, MD

Dr. Felipe Ortiz, MD is a Pulmonologist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificia U Javeriana, Bogota and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Ortiz works at Lake Pulmonary Sleep Disorders in Leesburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.