Dr. Felipe Rola, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felipe Rola, DMD
Overview
Dr. Felipe Rola, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their residency with SACRED HEART HOSPITAL
Dr. Rola works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Dental Associates834 Chestnut St Ste 415, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 955-6666
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Guardian
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Principal Financial Group
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rola?
Everyone I met contributed to a very competent and enjoyable experience.
About Dr. Felipe Rola, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1932407962
Education & Certifications
- SACRED HEART HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rola accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rola works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rola. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.