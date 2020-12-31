Dr. Felipe Rubio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felipe Rubio, MD
Overview
Dr. Felipe Rubio, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dayton, OH. They completed their fellowship with University of Louisville Hospital
Dr. Rubio works at
Locations
Dayton Chest Medicine Coagulation Clinic3080 Ackerman Blvd Ste 100, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 396-1605
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor
About Dr. Felipe Rubio, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1861445298
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Hospital
- Franklin Square Hospital Center
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rubio works at
Dr. Rubio speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubio.
