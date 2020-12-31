See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Dayton, OH
Dr. Felipe Rubio, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Felipe Rubio, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dayton, OH. They completed their fellowship with University of Louisville Hospital

Dr. Rubio works at Dayton Chest Medicine in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dayton Chest Medicine Coagulation Clinic
    3080 Ackerman Blvd Ste 100, Dayton, OH 45429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 396-1605

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kettering Health Main Campus
  • Kettering Health Miamisburg
  • Miami Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency







Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform



Respiratory Management
Respiratory Failure
Pleural Effusion
Respiratory Management
Respiratory Failure
Pleural Effusion

Treatment frequency




Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Dec 31, 2020
Great doctor
— Dec 31, 2020
Photo: Dr. Felipe Rubio, MD
About Dr. Felipe Rubio, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine

Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish

NPI Number
  • 1861445298

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of Louisville Hospital

Internship
  • Franklin Square Hospital Center

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Felipe Rubio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rubio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rubio works at Dayton Chest Medicine in Dayton, OH. View the full address on Dr. Rubio’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubio.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

