Overview of Dr. Felisha Kitchen, MD

Dr. Felisha Kitchen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Griffin, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.



Dr. Kitchen works at Spalding Women's Specialists in Griffin, GA with other offices in Barnesville, GA, Locust Grove, GA and Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.