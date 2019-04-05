Dr. Felisha Kitchen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kitchen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felisha Kitchen, MD
Overview of Dr. Felisha Kitchen, MD
Dr. Felisha Kitchen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Griffin, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.
Dr. Kitchen's Office Locations
Spalding Women's Specialists, 718 S 8th St, Griffin, GA 30224, (678) 688-8227
Spalding Women's Specialists, 702 Veterans Pkwy, Barnesville, GA 30204, (678) 688-8227
Spalding Women's Specialists, 3334 Highway 155 Ste B, Locust Grove, GA 30248, (678) 688-8227
Gynecology Associates, 770 Pine St Ste 580, Macon, GA 31201, (478) 746-1333
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I LOVE HER AND THE STAFF!!!!! There's also a younger female doctor with her who is nice as well but I prefer Dr Kitchens.
About Dr. Felisha Kitchen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114926201
Education & Certifications
- Mercer University / School of Medicine
- Morehouse School of Medicine
- Clark Atlanta University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kitchen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kitchen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kitchen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kitchen has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kitchen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kitchen speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kitchen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kitchen.
