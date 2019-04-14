Overview of Dr. Felix Acholonu, MD

Dr. Felix Acholonu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Acholonu works at Ascension St. Vincent's Weight-loss Services - Riverside in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.