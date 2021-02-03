Dr. Aguilar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Felix Aguilar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Felix Aguilar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Aguilar works at
Locations
-
1
UMMA Community Clinic711 W Florence Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90044 Directions (323) 406-5799
-
2
Chinatown Service Center-family Health767 N Hill St Ste 200, Los Angeles, CA 90012 Directions (213) 808-1700
-
3
Csc San Gabriel Valley Community Health Center320 S Garfield Ave Ste 118, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 773-3388
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- California Hospital Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Health Net of California
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aguilar?
I went to Dr. Aguilar last week for check up. He was great and caring about patient.
About Dr. Felix Aguilar, MD
- Family Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295742138
Education & Certifications
- Ca Dept Of Health Serv
- La Co-Harbor Genl Hosp
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- University Of California, Irvine
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aguilar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aguilar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aguilar works at
Dr. Aguilar speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Aguilar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aguilar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aguilar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aguilar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.