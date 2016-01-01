Overview

Dr. Felix Aguirre, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Aguirre works at METHODIST EMERGENCY in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.