Dr. Felix Andarsio, DO
Dr. Felix Andarsio, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Andarsio works at
Locations
Felix Andarsio DO
1397 Medical Park Blvd Ste 440, Wellington, FL 33414
(561) 784-1099
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Andarsio is the best OBGYN I have ever seen, he was my doctor for my 2nd pregnancy. He was very compassionate and attentive. I had a high risk pregnancy and his attitude helped me to stay positive and focus on what I could control at the time. I have since moved out of Palm Beach County but I would recommend him to anyone in that area!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538192323
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Medicine
- Nsucom Palmetto Gen Hospital
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Andarsio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andarsio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andarsio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andarsio works at
Dr. Andarsio has seen patients for C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andarsio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Andarsio speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Andarsio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andarsio.
