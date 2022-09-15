Dr. Felix Bigay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bigay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felix Bigay, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Felix Bigay, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Indian River Medical Center1000 36th St, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 567-4311
Partners In Womens Health1050 37 102 103 Pl # 101, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 770-6116
- 3 1050 37th Pl Ste 101-103, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (561) 770-0611
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I honestly don’t think I’ve ever met another Dr. Who listened to my concerns right off the bat. Dr. Bigay sat and talked with me about every concern I had with mine and my family’s medical history, ordered tests and worked with me to make sure I was comfortable taking the next necessary steps.
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417917618
- Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med
Dr. Bigay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bigay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bigay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bigay works at
Dr. Bigay has seen patients for Amniocentesis, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bigay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bigay speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bigay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bigay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bigay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bigay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.