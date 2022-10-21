Overview of Dr. Felix Chen, MD

Dr. Felix Chen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They completed their residency with Univ Of California Davis Medical Center



Dr. Chen works at Felix A. Chen, MD PhD in San Mateo, CA with other offices in Burlingame, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.