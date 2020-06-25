See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Charleston, WV
Dr. Felix Cheung, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (21)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Felix Cheung, MD

Dr. Felix Cheung, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus|University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital, King's Daughters Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Cheung works at Orthopedic Health Care Associates, Inc. in Charleston, WV with other offices in Huntington, WV and Ashland, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Avascular Necrosis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cheung's Office Locations

    Majestro Molina Ede MD Inc.
    415 Morris St Ste 104, Charleston, WV 25301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 343-4691
    Marshall Orthopaedics
    1600 Medical Center Dr Ste G500, Huntington, WV 25701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 691-1262
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    617 23rd St # G30, Ashland, KY 41101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 327-0036

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cabell Huntington Hospital
  • King's Daughters Medical Center
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Avascular Necrosis
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Limb Pain
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis of the Elbow
Baker's Cyst
Bone Cancer
Chordoma
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Coccygeal Pain
Difficulty With Walking
Humerus Fracture
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteosarcoma
Sacrum Disorders
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Cancer
Skin Screenings
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Adhesive Capsulitis
Arthritis
Benign Tumor
Bile Duct Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Bone Tumor
Breast Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
De Quervain's Disease
Elbow Bursitis
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Ganglion Cyst
Gynecologic Cancer
Hand Fracture
Hip Pain
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hodgkin's Disease
Kidney Cancer
Knee Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Limb Cramp
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lymphoma
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Metastatic Bone Cancer
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Myositis Ossificans
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Ovarian Cancer
Pathologic Fracture
Pathological Spine Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Prostate Cancer
Reticulosarcoma
Sarcoma
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Scoliosis
Sever's Disease
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Vaginal Cancer
Vulvar Cancer
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 25, 2020
    Knee replacement in 2017 and is doing great today. I've never hand any issues with it. Dr. Cheung did an outstanding job'
    Glen Franklin Kirk — Jun 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Felix Cheung, MD
    About Dr. Felix Cheung, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225252604
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Medical School--Musculoskeletal Oncology
    • Wvu Hospitals Department Of Orthopaedic Surgery
    • Wvu Hospitals
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus|University of Virginia School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Felix Cheung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cheung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cheung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cheung has seen patients for Avascular Necrosis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

