Overview of Dr. Felix Cheung, MD

Dr. Felix Cheung, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus|University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital, King's Daughters Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Cheung works at Orthopedic Health Care Associates, Inc. in Charleston, WV with other offices in Huntington, WV and Ashland, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Avascular Necrosis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.