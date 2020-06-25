Dr. Felix Cheung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felix Cheung, MD
Overview of Dr. Felix Cheung, MD
Dr. Felix Cheung, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus|University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital, King's Daughters Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Cheung's Office Locations
Majestro Molina Ede MD Inc.415 Morris St Ste 104, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 343-4691
Marshall Orthopaedics1600 Medical Center Dr Ste G500, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 691-1262Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- 3 617 23rd St # G30, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 327-0036
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Knee replacement in 2017 and is doing great today. I've never hand any issues with it. Dr. Cheung did an outstanding job'
About Dr. Felix Cheung, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School--Musculoskeletal Oncology
- Wvu Hospitals Department Of Orthopaedic Surgery
- Wvu Hospitals
- University of Virginia / Main Campus|University of Virginia School of Medicine
