Dr. Felix Yip, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yip is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Felix Yip, MD is an Urology Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
Felix Chi-ming Yip M.d. Inc.600 N Garfield Ave Ste 308, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Directions (626) 288-0889
Hira L. Jindal M D Inc.711 W College St Ste 590, Los Angeles, CA 90012 Directions (213) 687-3388
Alhambra100 S Raymond Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 458-4731
- Garfield Medical Center
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Yip saved my life. He was attentive and caring as I dealt with prostate issues that almost took my life. Today I enjoy a quality of life that I thought I would not. My sex life is back on track and my bladder issues are now non existent. Yes the waits are long but the staff are first rate and their efforts to help everyone is much appreciated. Can not recommend Dr. Yip and his team any more than to say thank God he was the there when all hope was gone. Love you Dr. Yip !
- Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1912088162
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
Dr. Yip has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yip accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yip has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yip has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yip on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yip speaks Chinese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Yip. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yip.
