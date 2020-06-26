Dr. Felix Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felix Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Felix Cohen, MD
Dr. Felix Cohen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Queens Hospital Center.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
Cohen Medical Practice PC9876 Queens Blvd Ste P3, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (347) 545-2520
Brooklyn3101 Ocean Pkwy Apt 1C, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (347) 545-2520
Central Park Medical200 W 57th St Ste 1005, New York, NY 10019 Directions (347) 545-2520
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Queens Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing experience. He is a caring doctor. I know I'm in good hands. Always taking his time to talk to me.
About Dr. Felix Cohen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1053717306
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- St. George's University School of Medicine
