Dr. Dron has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Felix Dron, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Felix Dron, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Grodno Med Institute Grodno Belarus.
Dr. Dron works at
Kings Medical Care7620 Bay Pkwy Ste 1B, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Directions (201) 461-2444
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Dr. Dron treated my mother for psychotic delusions, depression and Alzheimer's disease. He is an excellent, top-notch doctor. He prescribed medications that slowed the progression of my mother's Alzheimer's. This provided her a prolonged good quality of life. I'm grateful to have found him. Unfortunately, his administrative staff is awful! They are frequently unprofessional, rude, uncooperative and show absolutely no compassion for his patience and their families. The simplest requests are with met resistance. I sincerely hope that for the good of his patients and his practice he replaces them in the near future.
About Dr. Felix Dron, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Russian
- 1518986561
Education & Certifications
- Grodno Med Institute Grodno Belarus
