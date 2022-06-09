See All Psychiatrists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Felix Dron, MD

Psychiatry
4.2 (5)
Map Pin Small Brooklyn, NY
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Felix Dron, MD

Dr. Felix Dron, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Grodno Med Institute Grodno Belarus.

Dr. Dron works at Kings Medical Care in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dron's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kings Medical Care
    7620 Bay Pkwy Ste 1B, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 461-2444

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Schizophrenia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Jun 09, 2022
    Dr. Dron treated my mother for psychotic delusions, depression and Alzheimer's disease. He is an excellent, top-notch doctor. He prescribed medications that slowed the progression of my mother's Alzheimer's. This provided her a prolonged good quality of life. I'm grateful to have found him. Unfortunately, his administrative staff is awful! They are frequently unprofessional, rude, uncooperative and show absolutely no compassion for his patience and their families. The simplest requests are with met resistance. I sincerely hope that for the good of his patients and his practice he replaces them in the near future.
    About Dr. Felix Dron, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1518986561
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Grodno Med Institute Grodno Belarus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dron has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dron has seen patients for Schizophrenia, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dron.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

