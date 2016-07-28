Overview of Dr. Felix Elpedes Jr, MD

Dr. Felix Elpedes Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Springs, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.



Dr. Elpedes Jr works at Prime Care of Palm Beach Pl. in Palm Springs, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.