Overview of Dr. Felix Esarey, DPM

Dr. Felix Esarey, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL.



Dr. Esarey works at Ocala Family Medical Center Podiatry in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Sprain, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.