Overview of Dr. Felix Florimon, MD

Dr. Felix Florimon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Nassau Co Med Center



Dr. Florimon works at Internal Medicine in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.