Dr. Felix Gordon, MD
Overview of Dr. Felix Gordon, MD
Dr. Felix Gordon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gordon's Office Locations
Metropolitan Urology971 Lakeland Dr Ste 360, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 200-4370
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gordon saved my father’s life after his prostate cancer diagnosis and he kept me from having to go to New Orleans to have a section of my ureter cut out.
About Dr. Felix Gordon, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1780604819
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ar College Of Med
- University of Mississippi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
