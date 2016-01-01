Dr. Felix Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felix Hernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Felix Hernandez, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Hernandez works at
Locations
-
1
Holy Cross Medical Group4725 N Federal Hwy Ste 203, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 491-8981
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hernandez?
About Dr. Felix Hernandez, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1366734816
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hernandez works at
Dr. Hernandez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.