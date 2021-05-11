Dr. Felix Odathil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Odathil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felix Odathil, MD
Overview
Dr. Felix Odathil, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New London, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from American University of Antigua and is affiliated with ThedaCare Medical Center - New London.
Locations
ThedaCare Physicians New London1405 Mill St, New London, WI 54961 Directions (920) 308-4760Tuesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor was thorough and explained everything in a way that I could understand. He was kind and understanding.
About Dr. Felix Odathil, MD
- Family Medicine
- 7 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1467983833
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine
- American University of Antigua
- Family Practice
Hospital Affiliations
- ThedaCare Medical Center - New London
