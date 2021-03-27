Dr. Felix Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felix Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Felix Lee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Heart Associates Of Northern CA2581 Samaritan Dr Ste 202, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 538-1319
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I trust Dr. Lee. He spends time with me, listens to my questions and calms my fears. Heart problems are fairly new to me and I am still a little paranoid. Dr. Lee helps to ease me. He does some tests in the office and recommends other specialist I need. I recommend him to anyone looking for a good cardiologist. He even noticed that I was in the hospital for a different problem and stopped by to talk to me. What other Dr. does that.
About Dr. Felix Lee, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Cardiomegaly, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
