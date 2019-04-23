Dr. Felix Linetsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Linetsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felix Linetsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Felix Linetsky, MD
Dr. Felix Linetsky, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL.
Dr. Linetsky works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Linetsky's Office Locations
-
1
Felix S Linetsky MD611 Druid Rd E Ste 303, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 787-5555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Linetsky?
Dr. Linestky is a leader in regenerative orthopedic medicine. I have had to opportunity to work with him for several years. He truly takes the time to care for his patients to provide the best outcome possible. I highly recommend his services. Dr. Matt Erickson Doctor of Chiropractic Fellow in Spinal Biomechanics and Trauma
About Dr. Felix Linetsky, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1114090776
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Linetsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linetsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Linetsky works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Linetsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linetsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linetsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linetsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.