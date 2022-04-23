Overview of Dr. Felix Mestas, MD

Dr. Felix Mestas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They completed their residency with Baptist Medical Center South



Dr. Mestas works at Lee Physician Group - Primary Care at South Cape in Cape Coral, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.