Dr. Felix Millhouse, MD
Overview
Dr. Felix Millhouse, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Daly City, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ahmc Seton Medical Center and Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Locations
Frank Tortorice MD1800 Sullivan Ave Rm 302, Daly City, CA 94015 Directions (650) 992-0463
- 2 901 Campus Dr, Daly City, CA 94015 Directions (650) 994-4666
- 3 2100 Webster St, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (650) 994-4666
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Seton Medical Center
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
About Dr. Felix Millhouse, MD
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
- U Ariz Affil Hosps
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Millhouse has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Aortic Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Millhouse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Millhouse speaks French.
