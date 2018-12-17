Overview

Dr. Felix Ramirez, DO is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital and Memorial Hospital Pembroke.



Dr. Ramirez works at AllPro Medical Services in Hialeah, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.