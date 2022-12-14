See All Oncologists in Boynton Beach, FL
Dr. Felix Rodriguez-Pinero, MD

Medical Oncology
3.0 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Felix Rodriguez-Pinero, MD

Dr. Felix Rodriguez-Pinero, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. 

Dr. Rodriguez-Pinero works at Hematology And Medical Oncology in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Polycythemia Rubra Vera along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rodriguez-Pinero's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Robert L Slackman MD PA
    2623 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 216, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 742-0065

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Anemia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Myeloproliferative Disorders

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 14, 2022
    This review is on behalf of my dad, he is currently getting his treatments with Dr Felix Rodriguez. This review is mainly about his billing assistant Jennifer who is doing a great job, very thorough in explaining billing/coverage and going over and beyond in assisting my dad in getting his treatments, which in turn lessens the burden of the whole process. I have never come across such great efforts from a doctor’s office.
    JB Boca — Dec 14, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Felix Rodriguez-Pinero, MD
    About Dr. Felix Rodriguez-Pinero, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    NPI Number
    • 1326046947
