Overview of Dr. Felix Rodriguez-Pinero, MD

Dr. Felix Rodriguez-Pinero, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL.



Dr. Rodriguez-Pinero works at Hematology And Medical Oncology in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Polycythemia Rubra Vera along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.