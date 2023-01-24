Dr. Felix Rogers, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felix Rogers, DO
Dr. Felix Rogers, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Brownstown Twp, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.
Henry Ford Health Center - Brownstown23050 West Rd, Brownstown Twp, MI 48183 Directions (734) 287-9880
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- Simplifi
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Rogers is the kindest, most thoughtful doctor I know. I am an artist and Dr. Rogers has bought a sundial for the garden he has planted outside his office, for his patients. Dr. RogersAlso takes care of the garden, weeding and replanting flowers. He has also given me advice and called me on his own time. While he is retiring in 2 weeks he plans on checking myPrecriptions In 3 months ,after retirement!
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Rogers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogers has seen patients for Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rogers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
