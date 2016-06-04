Overview of Dr. Felix Shamash, MD

Dr. Felix Shamash, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.



Dr. Shamash works at SURGEONS ASSOCIATES in Lakewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.