Overview of Dr. Felix Sigal, DPM

Dr. Felix Sigal, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center and Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Sigal works at Lafootpain Los Angeles Podiatrist in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.