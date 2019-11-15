Dr. Felix Sigal, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sigal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felix Sigal, DPM
Overview of Dr. Felix Sigal, DPM
Dr. Felix Sigal, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center and Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.
Lafootpain Los Angeles Podiatrist201 S Alvarado St Ste 819, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Directions (201) 915-2218
- 2 3875 Wilshire Blvd Ste 307, Los Angeles, CA 90010 Directions (213) 365-0793
Hospital Affiliations
- California Hospital Medical Center
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great Dr.Doctor great staff !
About Dr. Felix Sigal, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Arabic, Russian and Spanish
- 1710974522
Education & Certifications
- Doctors Hospital of West Covina
- LAC & USC Med Ctr
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- Cal State Northridge
Dr. Sigal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sigal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sigal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sigal speaks Arabic, Russian and Spanish.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Sigal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sigal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sigal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sigal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.