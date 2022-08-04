Dr. Spiegel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Felix Spiegel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Felix Spiegel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Spiegel works at
Locations
1
Spiegel Felix MD5373 W Alabama St Ste 121, Houston, TX 77056 Directions (713) 960-0003
- 2 921 Gessner Rd, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 456-6447
3
Woodlands Office27828 Interstate 45 N, Conroe, TX 77385 Directions (713) 960-0003
4
South East Texas2512 Nall St, Port Neches, TX 77651 Directions (409) 719-0009
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MHealth Insured
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Spiegel is excellent and he tells you everything for your health. My procedure was the gastric bypass and I have had an excellent experience.
About Dr. Felix Spiegel, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1013051960
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
Dr. Spiegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spiegel speaks Russian and Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Spiegel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spiegel.
