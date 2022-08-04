Overview

Dr. Felix Spiegel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Spiegel works at Memorial Hermann in Houston, TX with other offices in Conroe, TX and Port Neches, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.