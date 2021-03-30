Overview of Dr. Felix Stanziola, MD

Dr. Felix Stanziola, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Medical Center



Dr. Stanziola works at Speedix Inc. in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.