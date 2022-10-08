Overview

Dr. Felix Tiongco, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.



Dr. Tiongco works at Gastroenterology Associates of Tidewater in Virginia Beach, VA with other offices in Norfolk, VA and Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.