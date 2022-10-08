Dr. Felix Tiongco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tiongco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felix Tiongco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Felix Tiongco, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.
Dr. Tiongco works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Associates of Tidewater5701 Cleveland St Ste 100, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 547-0798
-
2
Gastroenterology Associates of Tidewater160 Kingsley Ln Ste 200, Norfolk, VA 23505 Directions (757) 889-6800
-
3
Gastroenterology Associates of Tidewater112 Gainsborough Sq Ste 200, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 547-0798
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tiongco?
My experience with Dr. Tiongco was great and the staff were professional. The serve was effective and timely.
About Dr. Felix Tiongco, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1124005830
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- Northwestern University Evanston Hospital
- Northwestern U-Evanston Hosp|Northwestern University Evanston Hospital
- University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tiongco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tiongco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tiongco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tiongco works at
Dr. Tiongco has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tiongco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tiongco speaks Tagalog.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Tiongco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tiongco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tiongco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tiongco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.