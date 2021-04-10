Overview

Dr. Felix Urman, MD is a Dermatologist in Highland Park, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Peter's University Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Soft Tissue Tumor Removal and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.