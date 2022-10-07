Dr. Felix Vergara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vergara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felix Vergara, MD
Dr. Felix Vergara, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Sei H Ahn MD2601 Annand Dr Ste 14, Wilmington, DE 19808
Maternity and Womens Health LLC187 East Ave, Woodstown, NJ 08098
2601 Annand Dr Heritage Professio Plz, Wilmington, DE 19808
Hospital Affiliations
Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Amerihealth
Anthem
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health
Humana
MultiPlan
QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Vergara was the only doctor that could see me within a week after coming out of the ER for a multitude of new issues that sprung up out of no where. Being a woman in her early 20's, I was so nervous that I would never be able to find an appt within a month! I'm so glad his office was able to squeeze me in the day after I called! In terms of my appt, I had never seen an OBGYN and had previously received care from women's health at a university. He was incredibly knowledgeable and patient while I told him my story and asked questions. I didn't feel rushed and he spent a lot of time with me. I felt very informed and confident with making decisions about my body with his guidance. I was nervous about seeing a male doctor but he was very professional and I felt comfortable the whole time. I will definitely be seeing him for the foreseeable future. And I would recommend anyone in need of an OBGYN to see Dr Vergara!
Obstetrics & Gynecology
26 years of experience
English
- 1891713202
EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
