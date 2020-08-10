Dr. Feliza Garma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Feliza Garma, MD
Overview of Dr. Feliza Garma, MD
Dr. Feliza Garma, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from MANILA CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Garma works at
Dr. Garma's Office Locations
Romeo L. Isidro MD Inc.17075 Devonshire St Ste 204, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 368-8929
Physicians Clinical Laboratory Inc2925 Sycamore Dr Ste 105, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 955-0532
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She has good energy and offers sound recommendations thus far. No frills or nonsense. The prescription works well
About Dr. Feliza Garma, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MANILA CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Garma. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.