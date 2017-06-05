Dr. Camilon Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Felizardo Camilon Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Felizardo Camilon Jr, MD
Dr. Felizardo Camilon Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Camilon Jr's Office Locations
Choc Children's Hospital1201 W La Veta Ave, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 997-3000
Felizardo S. Camilon Jr. M.d. Faap505 S Main St Ste 275, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 836-6607
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Best surgeon ever. He removed my daughter's (10) tonsils, adenoids, fixed her sinuses, ears and tongue. He was nothing short of amazing!!! Cannot praise him enough for his care, after care and expertise.
About Dr. Felizardo Camilon Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982715512
Education & Certifications
- University of Hawaii At Manoa
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Camilon Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Camilon Jr speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Camilon Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camilon Jr.
