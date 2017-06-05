See All Otolaryngologists in Orange, CA
Dr. Felizardo Camilon Jr, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.9 (39)
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Felizardo Camilon Jr, MD

Dr. Felizardo Camilon Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.

Dr. Camilon Jr works at Childrens Hosp Orange Endcrnlgy in Orange, CA.

Dr. Camilon Jr's Office Locations

    Choc Children's Hospital
    Choc Children's Hospital
    1201 W La Veta Ave, Orange, CA 92868 (714) 997-3000
    Felizardo S. Camilon Jr. M.d. Faap
    Felizardo S. Camilon Jr. M.d. Faap
    505 S Main St Ste 275, Orange, CA 92868 (714) 836-6607

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange

Thyroid Scan
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Jun 05, 2017
    Best surgeon ever. He removed my daughter's (10) tonsils, adenoids, fixed her sinuses, ears and tongue. He was nothing short of amazing!!! Cannot praise him enough for his care, after care and expertise.
    Irvine, CA — Jun 05, 2017
    About Dr. Felizardo Camilon Jr, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    43 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1982715512
    Education & Certifications

    University of Hawaii At Manoa
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Dr. Camilon Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Camilon Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Camilon Jr works at Childrens Hosp Orange Endcrnlgy in Orange, CA.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Camilon Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Camilon Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Camilon Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

