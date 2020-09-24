Dr. Femi Iwaloye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iwaloye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Femi Iwaloye, MD
Overview of Dr. Femi Iwaloye, MD
Dr. Femi Iwaloye, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ilorin and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Iwaloye works at
Dr. Iwaloye's Office Locations
-
1
Physicians For Women El Paso8720 Alameda Ave Ste C, El Paso, TX 79907 Directions (915) 900-8716
-
2
Physicians For Women El Paso1671 N Zaragoza Rd Ste A, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 505-7667Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iwaloye?
He is amazing!! He delivered my daughter and he was very nice all the time. He really cares about his patients and he always explained to me every question. I really , really recommend it ?? Nurses are really nice too !! To me , always !
About Dr. Femi Iwaloye, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1801037973
Education & Certifications
- Crozer Chester Medical Center
- Crozer Chester Medical Center
- University Of Ilorin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iwaloye has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iwaloye accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iwaloye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iwaloye works at
Dr. Iwaloye has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iwaloye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Iwaloye. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iwaloye.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iwaloye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iwaloye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.