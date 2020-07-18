Overview of Dr. Fen-Lei Chang, MD

Dr. Fen-Lei Chang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parkview Whitley Hospital.



Dr. Chang works at Fort Wayne Neurology in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Columbia City, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Ataxia, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Parkinsonism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.