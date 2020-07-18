Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fen-Lei Chang, MD
Overview of Dr. Fen-Lei Chang, MD
Dr. Fen-Lei Chang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parkview Whitley Hospital.
Dr. Chang's Office Locations
Fort Wayne Neurology11104 Parkview Circle Dr Ste 110, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 460-3100
Ppg - Int Medicine Columbia City1270 E State Road 205 Ste 150, Columbia City, IN 46725 Directions (260) 248-9890
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Whitley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chang is very compassion to his patients. Answered any and all questions!
About Dr. Fen-Lei Chang, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1841297231
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Ataxia, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Parkinsonism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chang speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.