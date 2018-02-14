Dr. Fengshuo Lan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fengshuo Lan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fengshuo Lan, MD
Dr. Fengshuo Lan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They completed their fellowship with Ny U Canc Inst
Dr. Lan works at
Dr. Lan's Office Locations
University Associates in Obgyn3 Edmund D Pellegrino Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Directions (631) 638-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
From November 2017. I am a patient, dr. Lan. I am very pleased with the consultation and full of appreciation for dr. Lan. Dr. Lan will describe briefly : a great approach to the patient, empathy combined with great medical knowledge, kindness and a smile. I recommend to all dr. Lan as a hematologist. DR. LAN IS THE BEST.
About Dr. Fengshuo Lan, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1649337122
Education & Certifications
- Ny U Canc Inst
- St Vincents Medical Center
- St Vincents Medical Center
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lan has seen patients for Pancytopenia, Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lan.
