Dr. Fenwick Nichols, MD

Neurology
4.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Fenwick Nichols, MD

Dr. Fenwick Nichols, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their residency with Grady Mem Hospital|Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli|Ny and Presby Hp Columbia Campus|University Of So Al Hosps

Dr. Nichols works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nichols' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1447 Harper St # BP-3109, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
Sickle Cell Disease
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
Sickle Cell Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sickle Cell Disease
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Back Pain
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Neck Pain
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Alkalosis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Animal Allergies
Anterior Horn Disease
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bell's Palsy
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Brain Abscess
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Disorders
Brain Injury
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Confusion
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Down Syndrome
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fibromyalgia
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herniated Disc
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hydrocephalus
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Hypoglycemia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malnutrition
Meningiomas
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neurogenic Bladder
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Parkinson's Disease
Parkinsonism
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Potassium Deficiency
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Runner's Knee
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Disorders
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Disorders
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Thrombosis
Thyroid Goiter
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vascular Disease
Venous Compression
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 22, 2019
    Dr. Nichols saw my daughter and I was pleased with how thorough he was. There was not a long wait time to be called back nor for him to arrive to the room. The staff was pleasant as well.
    — Jan 22, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Fenwick Nichols, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1306945639
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Grady Mem Hospital|Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli|Ny and Presby Hp Columbia Campus|University Of So Al Hosps
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Augusta University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fenwick Nichols, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nichols is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nichols has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nichols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nichols works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Nichols’s profile.

    Dr. Nichols has seen patients for Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nichols on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nichols. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nichols.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nichols, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nichols appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

