Dr. Fenwick Nichols, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fenwick Nichols, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fenwick Nichols, MD
Dr. Fenwick Nichols, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their residency with Grady Mem Hospital|Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli|Ny and Presby Hp Columbia Campus|University Of So Al Hosps
Dr. Nichols works at
Dr. Nichols' Office Locations
Augusta University Medical Center, 1447 Harper St # BP-3109, Augusta, GA 30912
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nichols?
Dr. Nichols saw my daughter and I was pleased with how thorough he was. There was not a long wait time to be called back nor for him to arrive to the room. The staff was pleasant as well.
About Dr. Fenwick Nichols, MD
- Neurology
- English
- Male
- 1306945639
Education & Certifications
- Grady Mem Hospital|Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli|Ny and Presby Hp Columbia Campus|University Of So Al Hosps
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nichols has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nichols accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nichols using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nichols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nichols works at
Dr. Nichols has seen patients for Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nichols on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nichols. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nichols.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nichols, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nichols appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.