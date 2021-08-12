Dr. Feodor Ung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Feodor Ung, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lombard, IL. They completed their residency with Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
Duly Health and Care - Otolaryngology (ENT)1801 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (630) 873-8000
Otolaryngology (ENT)808 Rickert Dr, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 355-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
First time seeing Dr. Ung and he was very friendly and professional. He did a thorough assessment of my problem, reviewed my chart well, and answered all of my questions without being in a rush. As a RN, I am picky with my medical providers and I would highly recommend Dr. Ung.
About Dr. Feodor Ung, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1376503987
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Brigham and Womens Hosptial
- Harvard College
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
