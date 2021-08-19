Overview of Dr. Feras Aldaoud, MD

Dr. Feras Aldaoud, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from FAIRVIEW HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Aldaoud works at Ctb Az LLC in Tempe, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.