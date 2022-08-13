Dr. Feras Ghosheh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghosheh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Feras Ghosheh, MD
Overview of Dr. Feras Ghosheh, MD
Dr. Feras Ghosheh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They graduated from Al-Quds University and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski, Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery and Carilion New River Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Ghosheh's Office Locations
Fresenius Medical Center106 Southpark Dr Ste C, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Directions (540) 675-4257Monday10:00am - 4:30pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Fresenius Medical Center1615 Wenonah Ave, Pearisburg, VA 24134 Directions (540) 215-3300
Fresenius Medical Center1200 Tyler Ave Ste A, Radford, VA 24141 Directions (540) 675-4258
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski
- Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
- Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Genuine and caring
About Dr. Feras Ghosheh, MD
- Nephrology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Al-Quds University
- Nephrology
