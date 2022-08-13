Overview of Dr. Feras Ghosheh, MD

Dr. Feras Ghosheh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They graduated from Al-Quds University and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski, Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery and Carilion New River Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Ghosheh works at Fresenius Medical Center in Blacksburg, VA with other offices in Pearisburg, VA and Radford, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.