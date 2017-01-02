See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Jackson Heights, NY
Dr. Ferdausi Hassan, MD

Internal Medicine
1.8 (18)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ferdausi Hassan, MD

Dr. Ferdausi Hassan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hassan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    3721 75th St, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 (718) 779-8963

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sinus Tachycardia
Indigestion
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chronic Neck Pain
Constipation
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Hernia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Joint Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Weakness
Obesity
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Wellness Examination
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ferdausi Hassan, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali
    NPI Number
    • 1083728687
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hassan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hassan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hassan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hassan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hassan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

