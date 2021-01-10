Dr. Ferdinand Armas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ferdinand Armas, MD
Overview of Dr. Ferdinand Armas, MD
Dr. Ferdinand Armas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Armas' Office Locations
Armas Clinic7425 Ziegler Rd Ste 131, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 499-4422
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Armas is amazing. Very helpful as well as understanding.
About Dr. Ferdinand Armas, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Armas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Armas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Armas has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Armas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Armas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armas.
