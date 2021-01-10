Overview of Dr. Ferdinand Armas, MD

Dr. Ferdinand Armas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Armas works at Armas Clinic in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.