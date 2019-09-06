Overview of Dr. Ferdinand Manahan, MD

Dr. Ferdinand Manahan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton, Wayne Memorial Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Manahan works at Ferdinand J Manahan MD LLC in Scranton, PA with other offices in Childs, PA, Dunmore, PA and Old Forge, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.