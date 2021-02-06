See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Ferdinand Plavidal, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (103)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ferdinand Plavidal, MD

Dr. Ferdinand Plavidal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.

Dr. Plavidal works at Serene ObGyn in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Plavidal's Office Locations

    Serene ObGyn
    Serene ObGyn
7580 Fannin St Ste 335A, Houston, TX 77054
(713) 795-5450

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause
Perimenopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause
Perimenopause

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nipple Fissure Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Obstetric Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 103 ratings
    Patient Ratings (103)
    5 Star
    (101)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 06, 2021
    He treats you like family. He's the best of the best. Words couldn't describe how amazed we are with how he handles situations and his knowledge. This is my first baby and we're blessed to have him as our doctor.
    Alison Langford — Feb 06, 2021
    About Dr. Ferdinand Plavidal, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649244039
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    • Baylor|Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ferdinand Plavidal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plavidal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Plavidal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Plavidal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Plavidal has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plavidal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    103 patients have reviewed Dr. Plavidal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plavidal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plavidal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plavidal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

